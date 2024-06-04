Lilwin accident: We're not poor; nobody can bully or pay us off - Bereaved family

"He believes he is dealing with a family of modest means... we are taking this matter extremely seriously. The utterances of his PRO led a presenter to caution me against being bought off, and I informed him that everyone familiar with our family in Kumasi knows we are not destitute or impoverished.

Lilwin-accident- (1) Pulse Ghana

"If you consider the Nyarko Towers, where we reside, that is merely a modest property we have rented in town; we return home on weekends," said the deceased's uncle.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So, if they think they are dealing with vulnerable individuals they can bully, they should exercise caution," he added.

LilWin was granted bail in the amount of GH¢50,000 with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court in Kumasi on Monday, June 3, 2024, following his earlier arrest.

After being discharged from the hospital, LilWin was taken into custody by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command.

The arrest is connected to a fatal accident in which the vehicle he was driving collided with another, resulting in the tragic loss of a three-year-old child.

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful' Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The bereaved family has been vocal in seeking justice for their deceased child. The police explained that the delay in LilWin's arrest was due to his medical condition.

The actor is currently under investigation and faces charges of dangerous driving and causing harm through negligence.

Despite the delay attributed to LilWin's health, his lawyer, Margaret Adjei-Twum, argued for his bail, citing his injuries, which included internal bleeding, and stated that the bail was necessary for him to continue his medical treatment.

Adjei-Twum assured the court that her client's prominence in Ghana and his commitment to facing legal proceedings eliminated any risk of him fleeing.

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense also expressed concerns about being rushed to court by the police before LilWin had fully recuperated.

The court has adjourned the case until June 27, 2024.

LilWin, reportedly driving at a high speed weeks prior, collided with the vehicle carrying little Nana Yaw and his father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah.