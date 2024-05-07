Nightlife within Accra's traditional Ga jurisdictions, including Osu and Labadi, is currently experiencing this partial hiatus as the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has imposed a ban on drumming and noise-making.
AMA announces ban on drumming and noise-making ahead of Homowo festival
Nightlife enthusiasts in Accra may find the city resembling a ghost town for the time being, as loud music and merry-making have been prohibited until further notice.
Effective from Monday, May 6 to Thursday, June 6, 2024, all residents in the Accra metropolis are urged to adhere to this directive.
During the ban period, churches are required to conduct their activities within their premises and refrain from using musical instruments. Similarly, the placement of loudspeakers outside churches, mosques, and pubs is prohibited.
In a statement released on Friday, May 3, 2024, the AMA emphasized that roadside evangelism activities should be halted during this period.
The statement also stressed mutual respect between religious bodies and Traditional Authorities, urging them to discourage derogatory remarks about each other's beliefs and practices.
Furthermore, the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has imposed guidelines including a ban on funeral rites and related activities.
The statement clarified that only an authorized task force comprising AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service, and representatives from Traditional Councils, identifiable by tags, are permitted to enforce noise reduction measures in the metropolis.
Last year, four churches have been fined GH¢3,000 each for flouting the ban on drumming and noisemaking. The churches were required to present one sheep each and a box of schnapps (castle bridge) to the Ga Traditional Council registry.
The churches were St. Margaret Catholic Church (Dansoman SSNIT Flat), Faith Independent Baptist Church (Kotobabi), Presbyterian Church of Ghana (Abeka-Lapaz), and Winners Chapel International (Head Office).
Appearing before the court of the Ga Traditional Council on Thursday, June 22, 2023, the Faith Independent Baptist Church explained that they used microphones at reduced volumes, but the court presided over by the Jamestown Sempe Mantse and Mankralo of the Ga State, Nii Adotey Otintor II, insisted that this is in contrast to the directive on the ban on drumming and noisemaking.
