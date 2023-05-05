ADVERTISEMENT
Ama Governor misses call to the Bar again as GLC calls new lawyers to the Ghana Bar

Ama Governor has missed a call to the Ghana Bar again as the Ghana Legal Council has called new lawyers to the Ghana Bar.

Today, 5th May 2023, the General Legal Council called some 196 students to the Ghana Bar. This is a mini call is an event where students who failed to get called for a reason or other with their peers finally get called to the bar.

However, the list provided for Friday’s mini call has not included Elorm Ababio, popularly known as Ama Governor.

However, the final list of the 196 students listed in the mini-call does not include Ama Governor. Meanwhile, the name of impeached former Ghana School of Law SRC President, Mr Victor Wonder Kutor, has been included in the list.

This suggests that Ama's case is still pending at the General Legal Council, hence, sparking outrage on social media and other news platforms.

In November 2022, Ama Governor, who is also known as a YouTuber and law student who successfully passed her bar exam failed the moral test set by the General Legal Council.

She was one of the many Ghanaians who completed their professional law program, passed their exams and was expected to be called to the Bar on Friday, November 11 2022.

However, days before the event, she received a letter from the General Legal Council through its secretary informing her about a concerned citizen’s petition to the council alleging that she lacks good character befitting someone who aspires to be a lawyer.

The said concerned citizen raised an issue with one of the YouTube contents of Ama Governor and described it as a “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar”.

In a recent YouTube episode, Ama broke her silence on the brouhaha. Check it out below and share your thoughts with us.

