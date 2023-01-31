Amerado enrols at University of Ghana

He, however, did not disclose any further details about his new academic journey.

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known by the stage name Amerado is a Ghanaian rapper from Kumasi who rose to fame for his rap music in Ghana in 2018.

He started his career when he was discovered by Azee Ntwene in 2015 as he emerged third at the Solid FM Freestyle Show to join fellow rapper Strongman Burner at MicBurnerz Music.

He was summoned to feature on the GH Youth All-Stars hosted by Mix Master Garzy to compose the official peace song for the 2016 general elections held in Ghana.

He released his first EP titled Rapmare under the MicBurnerz Music label in November 2017. He was called up later in 2018 to feature on the most talked about hip hop song 'Biibi Ba' by Sarkodie.

The song was nominated for the Best Hiphop Song and Best Edited Video at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.