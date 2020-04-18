“An iconic figure in the industry…” says Clemento Suarez via his verified Instagram handle saw the viral sensational actor praised other colleagues in the showbiz industry.

According to his post with Funny Face picture; “The children’s president. The most popular Trotro mate in the world. Mr. Happiness. Kasoa Vandame. Ataa papa. The longest-serving comedian in Ghana at present”.

He continued that: “For a comic to stay at the top with both old and new super stars for over 15 years, the Okyeame Kwame of comedy deserves all the accolades. The bridge between Nigerian comedians are better than Ghanaian comedians. The most decorated comic in Ghana. Funnyface paved the way for a lot of us in corporate endorsements and ambassadorial assignments.”

“He started as a street battle comic -winner of toli masters, then on radio with @abeikusantana ,then on TV Africa sounds splash on and on and on. Consistency has been his hall mark.he has never been out of the game since he started and he is still entertaining both the young and old”, he averred.

Adding, “An iconic figure in the industry. Ladies and gentlemen, please stay home and stay on his page for your entertainment. Thank you @therealfunnyface and God bless you for your contribution to the growth of Gh comedy.”

For his part, Ella and Bella’s dad [Funny Face] screenshot the caption on Suarez Instagram and said “The Legend Bows Down to you” few brothers will do this…”