Angry Brother Sammy calls Ohemaa Mercy 'liar' for saying God told her to divorce

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show with Nana Romeo on 11 September 2024, Brother Sammy expressed his support for divorce in certain situations but criticised Ohemaa Mercy's approach.
Gospel musician Brother Sammy has voiced his strong disapproval of fellow Gospel artist Ohemaa Mercy’s claim that God instructed her to divorce her husband, Isaac Twum Ampofo, after three months of prayer on a mountain during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
Challenging the common Christian belief that God disapproves of divorce in all cases, Brother Sammy questioned how people know if God brought two individuals together in marriage in the first place.
He argued that marriage is a human decision rather than a divine arrangement, saying, "God does not roam to find a woman for a man to marry... You found your partner at the club, party, funeral, etc., and married them."
He encouraged people in abusive marriages to consider divorce, advising, "If your life is under attack in your marriage, run," while emphasising that marriage is not eternal. "Marriage is one of the things we’ll leave behind when we die," he noted.
Despite his views on divorce, Brother Sammy strongly rejected Ohemaa Mercy's claim that God told her to dissolve her marriage. He argued, "Ohemaa Mercy lied about hearing God’s voice asking her to divorce her husband. It’s never true but lies."
He further speculated that Ohemaa Mercy's desire for independence might be the real reason behind her decision, suggesting she wanted to enjoy life outside the constraints of marriage.
"This is hypocrisy... She has a house and now seeks independence to enjoy life. You see, marriage is a cage," Brother Sammy said, adding that blaming God for her divorce was unfounded.
Brother Sammy also dismissed an audience member's suggestion that he should support Ohemaa Mercy, stating that he disagreed with her approach despite them being colleagues in the Gospel industry.