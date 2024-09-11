Angry Brother Sammy calls Ohemaa Mercy 'liar' for saying God told her to divorce

Challenging the common Christian belief that God disapproves of divorce in all cases, Brother Sammy questioned how people know if God brought two individuals together in marriage in the first place.

Pulse Ghana

He argued that marriage is a human decision rather than a divine arrangement, saying, "God does not roam to find a woman for a man to marry... You found your partner at the club, party, funeral, etc., and married them."

ADVERTISEMENT

He encouraged people in abusive marriages to consider divorce, advising, "If your life is under attack in your marriage, run," while emphasising that marriage is not eternal. "Marriage is one of the things we’ll leave behind when we die," he noted.

Despite his views on divorce, Brother Sammy strongly rejected Ohemaa Mercy's claim that God told her to dissolve her marriage. He argued, "Ohemaa Mercy lied about hearing God’s voice asking her to divorce her husband. It’s never true but lies."

He further speculated that Ohemaa Mercy's desire for independence might be the real reason behind her decision, suggesting she wanted to enjoy life outside the constraints of marriage.

"This is hypocrisy... She has a house and now seeks independence to enjoy life. You see, marriage is a cage," Brother Sammy said, adding that blaming God for her divorce was unfounded.