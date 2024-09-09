Esther Smith's Profile; facts you don't know about Ghana's Gospel singer

Although she has been absent in Ghana for the past few years, she held a show dubbed ‘Esther Smith Live In Concert’ at the Perez Chapel last week, prompting Gospel music lovers to consider crowning her the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of Ghanaian Gospel songs.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

However, this assertion is being contested in arguments that have gone viral on social media, particularly X, as some Netizens have mentioned the likes of Obaapa Christy and Cindy Thompson, among others, as acts who equally pass for the GOAT crown.

At the back of this, here are facts about Ghana's Gospel singer, Esther Smith, that can help guide us as we search for the GOAT in the Ghanaian Gospel music industry.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

Esther Smith's Educational Background

Esther Smith was born and raised in Kumasi, where she developed her passion for music at a young age. Talking about her birth, the ' Nyame Aguanmaa' singer once disclosed that “My mother wanted to abort me,”

Esther Smith pursued her education at St. Monica’s Secondary School, after which she focused on her music and witnessed a blooming career.

“When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and joined a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,”

Esther is known to have had professional vocal training, which helped refine her raw talent into the extraordinary gospel voice she is today.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

Esther Smith (MA in Counseling, Liberty University; Certificate from Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation) is a licensed counsellor who specialises in helping people who experience trauma, anxiety, and physical illness.

She is the author of 'A Still and Quiet Mind and Chronic Illness (31-Day Devotionals for Life) and coauthor of 'The Whole Life'.

Esther Smith Discography

Esther Smith’s discography boasts several successful gospel albums. She debuted with the album Gye No Di in 2002, which skyrocketed her to fame.

Following its success, she released other notable albums, including Onyame Boafo (2003), Som No Yie (2004), and Nipa (2005).

These albums contained chart-topping hits such as "Meda W'ase" and "Som No Yie," which have become staples in Ghanaian worship services. Her music is loved for its deep lyrical content, touching on faith, hope, and salvation themes.

Esther Smith Awards and Achievements

Esther Smith has been recognised with several awards over the years. She has won multiple awards at the Ghana Music Awards, including Gospel Artist and Album of the Year.

Her influence has extended beyond Ghana, earning her international recognition, including nominations for Best Gospel Act in Africa.

Esther Smith's Marriage and Personal Life

Esther Smith is a devoted Christian whose faith forms the foundation of her music and personal life. She now lives in Germany, where she continues ministering through music and inspiring many.

Esther Smith keeps a relatively private life but is known to have faced personal challenges, including divorcing her husband, Rev. Ahenkan Bonsu.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

In an interview, she revealed that she faced abuse in her marriage, and during that difficult time, her son was also diagnosed with a hole in his heart.

"People twisted the story, claiming I had given my child to another man, and the person spreading these lies was someone close to me," she said. "My situation could have ended like the Nigerian singer Osinachi, so I had to leave. God gave us brains and sense for a reason, and I had to use mine."

Esther further explained that after leaving her marriage, her ex-husband spread false stories about her, leaving her unable to defend herself. "It's not about what others say or do, but you must think about where things are headed. I realised I could die, so I had to leave. When you leave, it won’t please the other person, so they might try to ruin your reputation. I’m not good at talking too much, so I stayed quiet," she said.

Esther Smith Pulse Ghana

Esther Smith's recent concert in Accra, has revived her career and presence in Ghana. Thousands of Ghanaian gospel music fans were treated to a fantastic night of live performances at the event, held at the Perez Chapel last Friday.

As the headline act, Esther Smith captivated the crowd with her powerful voice, performing hits like ‘Wo Ye Kese’, ‘Nipa’, and ‘Onyame Wo Ho’, keeping fans on their feet throughout the night.

The concert was a blend of praise, worship, and energetic stage performances featuring Esther Smith and other talented gospel artists such as ASP Kofi Sarpong, Minister OJ, Noble Nketsiah, and Pastor Joe Beecham.

