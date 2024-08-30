ADVERTISEMENT
My mother set off to KATH to abort me and something happened; Esther Smith reveals

Selorm Tali

Popular Ghanaian gospel artiste Esther Smith recently opened up about a deeply personal and emotional story surrounding her birth.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM on 29th August 2024, Esther revealed that her mother, a schoolgirl at the time, had initially planned to abort her due to the challenging circumstances surrounding her conception.

Esther recounted how her grandmother, sensing something was amiss, followed her mother on the day she intended to visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for the abortion.

She added that her mother eventually confessed her intentions, and even her father, who had initially been reluctant about her birth, intervened to stop the abortion. “Even my father, who didn’t even want me, when he realised that my mother wanted to abort me, he stopped her.

She had taken a lot of drugs to help with the abortion, but none of them worked,” Esther explained. During this challenging period, a pastor assured her mother that the child she was carrying would significantly impact the country.

Reflecting on her life, Esther Smith acknowledged the divine intervention that saved her, allowing her to rise as a leading figure in Ghanaian gospel music. The singer also shared that her first song was titled Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren (LORD, Your Name is Glorious).

“When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and joined a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,” Esther said, referring to her time with the Tanoso Methodist Church Choir, where she was the youngest member. Later, after moving to the House of Faith Ministries, she joined the Voices of Faith choir at age 16, where she began writing her songs.

Esther Smith's story is a testament to the challenges she overcame from the beginning of her life, and her journey continues to inspire many within the gospel music community and beyond.

