My mother set off to KATH to abort me and something happened; Esther Smith reveals

Esther recounted how her grandmother, sensing something was amiss, followed her mother on the day she intended to visit the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for the abortion.

“My mother wanted to abort me,” Esther Smith shared. “On the day she was going to KATH for the abortion, her mother suspected something and asked where she was headed and started following her around.”

She added that her mother eventually confessed her intentions, and even her father, who had initially been reluctant about her birth, intervened to stop the abortion. “Even my father, who didn’t even want me, when he realised that my mother wanted to abort me, he stopped her.

She had taken a lot of drugs to help with the abortion, but none of them worked,” Esther explained. During this challenging period, a pastor assured her mother that the child she was carrying would significantly impact the country.

Reflecting on her life, Esther Smith acknowledged the divine intervention that saved her, allowing her to rise as a leading figure in Ghanaian gospel music. The singer also shared that her first song was titled Ewurade Wo Din No Hyeren (LORD, Your Name is Glorious).

“When I was 14 years old, I used to go to church with my aunt and joined a Methodist choir somewhere in Kumasi,” Esther said, referring to her time with the Tanoso Methodist Church Choir, where she was the youngest member. Later, after moving to the House of Faith Ministries, she joined the Voices of Faith choir at age 16, where she began writing her songs.

