ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Avoid acting like your boyfriends' maid; they won't marry you - Kafui Danku

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Ghanaian actress , Kafui Danku, has issued a strong caution to women in relationships, urging them to avoid assuming the role of a boyfriend's maid.

Kafui Danku
Kafui Danku

According to her candid advice, men are less likely to take such women seriously and may even choose to end the relationship if they feel taken for granted.

Recommended articles

Kafui Danku emphasizes that women should refrain from becoming doormats, as men tend to be more drawn to women who maintain their independence and individuality. She highlights that some men might prefer spending time and money on women who are not readily available or too accommodating.

Instead, the acclaimed actress advises women to focus on their worth and ensure that men invest their resources, both financially and emotionally, in the relationship. By encouraging men to spend their time and money on them, women can safeguard their self-respect and have something to show for their efforts if the relationship eventually comes to an end.

"Before he gets what he wants, he must work for it. Men only stay when they invest their money and their time. Why would he pamper you if he doesn't spend his money or time, and you give him what he wants so quickly? Why do you go and cook and clean? Are you his maid? If you are a wife, then, of course, you are taking care of your home. But if he hasn't married you, why should he marry you when you do all these things? "

ADVERTISEMENT

Kafui Danku firmly believes that men should put in effort and work for what they desire in a relationship. She questions why women should readily fulfill a man's desires without him demonstrating genuine commitment and investment. Instead, she urges women not to rush into fulfilling all the traditional roles of a wife until the man has taken the step of marriage.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Shatta Wale finally reunites with his son as he jointly celebrates his July-born children

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Austa XXO; Young Nigerian influencer allegedly killed by boyfriend during an argument

Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m (VIDEO)

Freedom Jacob Caesar spotted with Rezvani bulletproof car worth at least GH3m [Video]

Zion Felix and Mina Lawani

'Delete my picture' - Angry Minalyn shames ex-lover Zionfelix over birthday wish