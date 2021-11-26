Ayisha Modi goes naked on IG as she flaunts her newly ‘acquired’ body (VIDEO)

In a new video she posted on her Instagram page on Friday (November 26), Ayisha Modi disclosed that she has joined the ‘lipo gang.’ She captioned the video: “If I drop this body now na 28k oooo.”

As usual, some Ghanaians on social media are bashing Ayisha Modi. Many believe she’s battling depression.

Instagram user Adomaas wrote: “Let’s pray for aunty Aisha. I think all is not well with her; depression is real.

Forever In claimed, "This woman can be loud but she’s not known for this. I think those around her should check on her. She may going through something really serious. May God save us.”

Sadia said, "Big woman like you see what you are doing. Please respect yourself small. Apuuuu and call yourself Aisha.”

Nanaba Pokua added: ” Kai the pressure to fame, grandma’s who is supposed to advise the young generations are disgracing themselves. Gutter behavior “.

Clearly, most people admit that this is not the usual behaviour of Ayisha Modi, which means she might be battling her emotions.