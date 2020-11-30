Hon. Shirley was speaking at an NPP rally in Ayawaso West Wuogon where John Dumelo is contesting for the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC.

Mounting the stage with Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who is the incumbent MP of the constituency after winning a by-election to succeed her late husband, Hon. Shirley said, “parliament is for serious minded people and not people who have done some movies and think they are popular".

The Foreign Affairs minister emphasized that "it is a serious place; I will tell him; the laws of the country are enacted in parliament. If our President can continue his job very well, he needs Lydia Alhassan in Parliament to do the job so that all you need as a constituency will be easily given to you".

The comment has since stirred controversy on social media and among the Creative Arts Industry players who deem the Minister's comment is disrespectful to the people in the creative arts industry.