Pulse strengthens board with appointment of Biola Alabi

Pulse, Africa’s leading innovative media company, has announced the appointment of Biola Alabi to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Biola Alabi is a distinguished business, media, and venture investment leader, with over two decades of experience across corporate America and Africa. Renowned for her strategic vision and transformative leadership, Biola has consistently driven market expansion, fostered impactful partnerships, and accelerated growth across the media, technology, and investment sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Katharina Link, CEO of Pulse Africa, said:

“Biola’s extensive leadership experience and commitment to innovation perfectly align with Pulse’s vision for the future. We are thrilled to welcome her to our Board of Directors as we accelerate our mission to inform and engage young people across Africa.”

Biola is a venture partner at Delta40 and leads investments in climate-focused agtech and fintech innovations across Africa. She previously served as General Partner at Acasia Ventures, spearheading fundraising and strategic initiatives across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East. Her investment portfolio includes backing startups such as Lengo AI, Winnich Farms, and Fez Delivery.

Biola also brings extensive governance experience, having served as a non-executive director on the boards of Unilever Nigeria, Big Cabal Media, Odu’a Investment Company subsidiaries, and Akili TV. Her expertise spans strategy, audit, risk management, finance, remuneration, and crisis management, often contributing to corporate turnarounds and governance reforms.

Tim Kollmann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pulse Africa:

“Pulse has consistently raised the bar in connecting with Africa’s digital audiences while delivering impactful media and marketing solutions for partners. The appointment of Biola Alabi to the Board reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening governance and unlocking new value for both our audiences and commercial partners. Her insight and leadership come at an important time, and we look forward to the opportunities this next chapter presents.”

Beyond boardrooms and investments, Biola is a champion of African storytelling and talent development. As the founder of Biola Alabi Media, she produced acclaimed films such as Lara and the Beat and Banana Island Ghost, amplifying authentic African narratives. Her tenure as Managing Director of M-Net Africa (Multichoice Group) saw the expansion of the Africa Magic brand and the establishment of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company, informing and engaging the continent’s young audience across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire. Pulse operates news platforms, social channels, and production units across both Anglophone and Francophone markets.

Pulse reaches over 60 million people monthly through Pulse Media, Pulse Sports, Pulse Marketing, and Business Insider Africa. Pulse Marketing serves more than 100 clients across the continent and beyond with creative, strategy-driven digital marketing solutions that deliver measurable results. The company is also the licensed publisher of Business Insider Africa, a premier destination for business and economic insights tailored to Africa’s digital audience.

The company has built a vibrant ecosystem through flagship initiatives like the Pulse Influencer Awards and Pulse Fiesta, celebrating creativity, culture, and community.



