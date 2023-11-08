Bawumia should stop jubilating, God says Mahama will become President - Opambour (VIDEO)

Opambour's comments are coming at the back of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) after presidential primaries over the weekend.

Accordingly, the man of God says Dr Bawumia should cut his jubilation short because it will not lead victory in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in a video shared on social media, he said: “He [Dr. Bawumia] has visited me before. His wife came then later he followed. I love him so much because of his humility when they approached me, but he should be told that he will not win the 2024 elections.

"I am not saying this because of a position I want from the NDC government. Mahama should know that he will become president by hook or crook. What God has disclosed will never change.”