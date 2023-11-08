According to the founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, no matter what happens, the NDC flagbearer will emerge victorious according to God's plan.
Bawumia should stop jubilating, God says Mahama will become President - Opambour (VIDEO)
Ghana has not gone to the polls yet but according to Prophet Ebenezer Yiadom, the country's next president is Former President John Mahama.
Recommended articles
Opambour's comments are coming at the back of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerging as the flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP) after presidential primaries over the weekend.
Accordingly, the man of God says Dr Bawumia should cut his jubilation short because it will not lead victory in the 2024 elections.
Speaking in a video shared on social media, he said: “He [Dr. Bawumia] has visited me before. His wife came then later he followed. I love him so much because of his humility when they approached me, but he should be told that he will not win the 2024 elections.
"I am not saying this because of a position I want from the NDC government. Mahama should know that he will become president by hook or crook. What God has disclosed will never change.”
“I don’t care if Dr. Bawumia has won but his jubilation should be about the NPP primaries because, with the 2024 elections, he won’t jubilate like this. It ends with his victory in the Primaries. Even if all pastors pray against this, it will never be overturned,” he emphasized.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh