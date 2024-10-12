Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba

During a stakeholder meeting, Dr Bawumia outlined a preventive strategy aimed at sanitising the small-scale mining sector. His plan includes empowering the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral reserves accurately and establishing a resource pool of equipment to support sustainable mining practices.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of using mercury-free gold catcher machines to promote environmentally responsible mining.

Reacting to these proposals, Nana Aba expressed her approval and highlighted the Vice President’s deep understanding of the complexities surrounding galamsey. She noted that his strategy offers realistic measures to combat the issue effectively.

“I just listened to Dr Bawumia’s remarks on galamsey. Glad he’s finally commented on the menace. His solution is the most practical one I’ve heard so far. I hope he walks the talk if he gets the mandate,” Nana Aba posted on X.

