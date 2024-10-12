ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba

Sammy Danso Eghan

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah, has commended Vice President, and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his comprehensive approach to tackling illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

In a recent post on X, Nana Aba described Dr Bawumia’s proposed solutions as the most practical she has encountered.

Recommended articles

During a stakeholder meeting, Dr Bawumia outlined a preventive strategy aimed at sanitising the small-scale mining sector. His plan includes empowering the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral reserves accurately and establishing a resource pool of equipment to support sustainable mining practices.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of using mercury-free gold catcher machines to promote environmentally responsible mining.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to these proposals, Nana Aba expressed her approval and highlighted the Vice President’s deep understanding of the complexities surrounding galamsey. She noted that his strategy offers realistic measures to combat the issue effectively.

“I just listened to Dr Bawumia’s remarks on galamsey. Glad he’s finally commented on the menace. His solution is the most practical one I’ve heard so far. I hope he walks the talk if he gets the mandate,” Nana Aba posted on X.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

Following her post commending the vice president for his proposed solution to clamp illegal mining when he is voted to for as president in the upcoming December Elections, she has faced criticism from some X user. However, Nana Aba replied that she is unfazed about their criticisms, and stands by every thing she shares on social media.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog

Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

'Any doom prophecy against NPP will not stand' - Diana Asamoah replies Owusu Bempah

IMG 9158

Osagyefo’s Night 2024!Trigmatic celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in music, arts and theatre

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)