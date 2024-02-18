ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Show us your admission letter - netizens doubt Nana Aba’s medical school claim

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ace broadcaster and media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has recently stirred a wave of skepticism among Ghanaians following her assertion about pursuing studies in medical school.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah

Despite her public declaration about embarking on a medical education journey, some members of the public have called for transparency, demanding to see her admission letter.

Recommended articles

The controversy emerged after Nana Aba shared in an interview that she abandoned medical school to give birth. "Did I sacrifice school? I did. For one year, and I've never said this before, but I got admission to medical school. You know, I was a science student as well, so I got admission to medical school, and I had to let that go."

However, the revelation was met with skepticism and a call for proof from a section of Ghanaians who sought more concrete evidence of her enrollment.

The clamor for transparency heightened on various social media platforms, with some questioning the authenticity of her claim. Some netizens argued that showcasing the admission letter would validate her statement and put an end to the skepticism surrounding her purported entry into medical school.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Nana Aba has not directly responded to the requests for her admission letter, she has maintained her focus on the excitement and anticipation surrounding her academic journey.

The media personality, known for her versatile career in broadcasting and journalism, has often been a subject of public scrutiny, and her recent foray into medical studies has become a focal point of discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Kuami Eugene

No lady has ever rejected my proposal, they are even chasing me- Kuami Eugene claims

Nana Agradaa ties the Knot with junior pastor Asiamah

Agradaa and husband drop raunchy video as they celebrate their first Valentines Day

Oboy Siki

Bawumia has betrayed Nana Addo, why can't he cancel E-Levy now? - Oboy Siki