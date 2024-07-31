Promise you’ll hand over power if I win 2024 elections – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Mr Mahama’s remarks came in response to President Akufo-Addo's statement during a rally, where he expressed reluctance to hand over to someone he had defeated twice in previous elections.

Mr Mahama pointed out that if the people of Ghana choose him, the president must respect their decision, “...you can’t say you won’t hand over to John Mahama, if the people of Ghana say John Mahama is who they want and they elect me, you will have to hand over to me.”

Relatedly, John Mahama has slammed the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame for hunting his political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, July 30, following the Court of Appeal's decision to acquit and discharge the accused in the ambulance procurement case, the former President remarked that the AG's credibility is severely damaged.

“I think that this Attorney-General has been discredited enough, anywhere in the world, with the things we have seen, the coaching of witnesses, and discussions with witnesses, this prosecution would have been struck out as malicious prosecution."

“I believe this prosecution is malicious. He is not as robust and energetic in pursuing other cases. Even as we speak, there is an ambulance case involving this present administration which is hugely larger than what he is prosecuting, and yet he has no interest in that."