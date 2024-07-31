ADVERTISEMENT
2024 elections is between light and darkness; choose wisely - NAPO to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the importance of the 2024 elections, describing them as a crucial moment for Ghana's future.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

During his visit to the Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, in Koforidua, he stated that the election is a choice between "light and darkness," contrasting the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama.

Dr. Prempeh highlighted the consistent electricity supply under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration and criticised Mahama's past presidency for power outages and policy reversals, such as canceling trainee allowances.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh Pulse Ghana

“It is clear that the 2024 elections are between light and darkness. Those who like darkness will opt for it, but those of us who like the light will vote for light. We have two candidates, one of whom has been president before. At the time of his reign, he told us he couldn’t supply us with consistent light.

“For four years, we lived in darkness, so if you want to vote for dumsor, I have shown you the way. In the eight years of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have been enjoying consistent electricity supply. He canceled teaching and nursing trainee allowances, so if you vote for him again, he will cancel it,” he said.

“We are here to show ourselves to the chiefs and elders to seek their blessings, directions, and guidance on how to navigate the campaign process. The December elections are for the future of the country,” he said.

He concluded by warning of the potential negative consequences of electing Mahama, stressing the need for wise decision-making in the upcoming elections.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II

Minority leaders in Parliament

Ablekuma West constituency

