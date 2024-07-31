2024 elections is between light and darkness; choose wisely - NAPO to Ghanaians

Dr. Prempeh highlighted the consistent electricity supply under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration and criticised Mahama's past presidency for power outages and policy reversals, such as canceling trainee allowances.

“It is clear that the 2024 elections are between light and darkness. Those who like darkness will opt for it, but those of us who like the light will vote for light. We have two candidates, one of whom has been president before. At the time of his reign, he told us he couldn’t supply us with consistent light.

“For four years, we lived in darkness, so if you want to vote for dumsor, I have shown you the way. In the eight years of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we have been enjoying consistent electricity supply. He canceled teaching and nursing trainee allowances, so if you vote for him again, he will cancel it,” he said.

He urged traditional rulers to actively engage in governance and provide guidance, emphasising their appreciation for traditional authority in the NPP. Dr. Prempeh, identifying as a royal alongside Dr. Bawumia, expressed their reliance on the wisdom of traditional leaders.

“We are here to show ourselves to the chiefs and elders to seek their blessings, directions, and guidance on how to navigate the campaign process. The December elections are for the future of the country,” he said.