Mahama as President didn't do any dev't projects for Northerners - Bawumia

He added that despite the obvious benefits to the north and the nation, former President Mahama, who he said ought to have known better due to his background, kicked against it.

“I asked John Mahama to name just one social intervention, ‘baako pe’, he couldn’t name.”

“Former President Mahama said if he had the money, he wouldn’t use it for free SHS education. He said it was not a priority but we have brought it and the people of the north and Ghanaians are benefiting,” Dr Bawumia said.

“We knew, and I knew that where we had the poorest people in the north, we needed Free SHS education and we brought free SHS to the north and Ghana and our children are attending in their numbers. The total enrolment for senior high school has increased from 800,000 to 1.4 million in 7 years. It tells you that our people were dying for free SHS education.”

“Today, the five northern regions have the highest enrolment into senior high school education. But this is what John Mahama said we should not do. He said if he had the money, he would not do it,” he added.

Dr Bawumia also criticised former President John Mahama for using the Savannah Development Authority (SADA) initiative to exploit the north.

“He set up SADA and we all saw what happened. He claimed he invested millions of dollars but we all know what happened. There is no single SADA project to show and I have challenged him to show us one and he has not,” he said.

