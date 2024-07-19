RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana — Overlord of Buipe declares

Kojo Emmanuel

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been selected by the Almighty to lead Ghana to the next level of her development, the Overlord of Buipe has declared.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the Overlord of Buipe
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with the Overlord of Buipe

Speaking in his palace in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region Buipewura Jinapor II extolled the training and leadership qualities exhibited by Dr Bawumia during his time as Vice President. It expressed confidence in his ability to successfully lead the nation.

"Truly you are appointed by God to stand in for Ghana," Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II stated when the NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign.

Dr Bawumia, who began his tour in the North East Region, has since toured a number of constituencies in the Northern and Savannah Regions, explaining his 70-point vision for Ghana's holistic development and transformation.

Urging Dr Bawumia to remain resolute and focused on marketing his vision and proposed policies, the Overlord of Buipe pronounced blessings on the NPP flagbearer.

"Dr Bawumia, I have stretched my two hands on you with all my blessings. May the good Lord help you and see you through."

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Northern region
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in Northern region Pulse Ghana

He has met with the chiefs, key stakeholders and youth of these constituencies where he underscored his unmatched achievements as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana which is evident that when given the mandate he will do more to enhance the development and livelihoods of Ghanaians.

Dr Bawumia noted that the people of the north had embraced my vision of building a modern Ghanaian society fueled by a mindset of possibilities and capable of conforming to the trends of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

