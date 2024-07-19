Bawumia has been appointed to lead Ghana — Overlord of Buipe declares

"Truly you are appointed by God to stand in for Ghana," Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II stated when the NPP flagbearer paid a courtesy call on him as part of his constituency-focused nationwide campaign.

Dr Bawumia, who began his tour in the North East Region, has since toured a number of constituencies in the Northern and Savannah Regions, explaining his 70-point vision for Ghana's holistic development and transformation.

Urging Dr Bawumia to remain resolute and focused on marketing his vision and proposed policies, the Overlord of Buipe pronounced blessings on the NPP flagbearer.

"Dr Bawumia, I have stretched my two hands on you with all my blessings. May the good Lord help you and see you through."

Earlier, Dr Bawumia continued his constituency-focused campaign in the Savelugu, Tamale North and Sagnarigu constituencies, in the Northern Region.

Pulse Ghana

He has met with the chiefs, key stakeholders and youth of these constituencies where he underscored his unmatched achievements as the most impactful Vice President in the history of Ghana which is evident that when given the mandate he will do more to enhance the development and livelihoods of Ghanaians.