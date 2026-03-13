Trump issues strong warning to Iran to stay away from 2026 FIFA World Cup

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned the Iran national football team against attending the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, suggesting the move would be safer for the team amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The global football tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, and Iran has already secured qualification. However, uncertainty surrounding their participation has intensified following escalating conflict involving the United States, Iran and Israel.

Addressing the situation on his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday, Trump voiced concerns about Iran’s involvement in the tournament.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," he wrote.

"Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump’s remarks came shortly after signals from Iranian officials suggested the team may boycott the competition. Reports indicate that Iran’s sports leadership is reconsidering participation following U.S. and Israeli strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s supreme leader, triggering retaliatory attacks.

Amid the escalating tensions, Mehdi Taj, head of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, recently admitted that Iran’s presence at the tournament remains uncertain, stating it is “unlikely that we can look forward to the cup".

Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamal, also indicated that the country may withdraw completely from the competition.

"Since this corrupt government assassinated our leader, we have no conditions under which we can participate in the World Cup." Ahmad Donyamal said in a television interview on Wednesday via RT. É.

"In view of the malicious measures taken against Iran, two wars were forced upon us within eight or nine months, and several thousand of our people were killed. Therefore, we definitely have no possibility of participating in this way."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Interestingly, when asked previously about Iran’s participation by Politico, Trump appeared dismissive of the issue.

"I really don't care."