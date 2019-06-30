According to the Ghanaian singer's mom, who said she gave birth to her at the age of 15, she had always wanted to play a significant role in her daughter's wedding.

She told news website Ghanacelebities that instead of taking a seat at where the family were to be she was rather at the back seat.

She said; “I told my sister, I’m very uncomfortable with where we’re seating because I know as a mother I have to be at the forefront…”

“It was very very sad. That moment I didn’t know what to do, whether I should just cry, I didn’t know what to do because this should have been a special day for me.

“In my life, I’ve always been dreaming that I have to be a big part of my daughter’s wedding, and she knew. I told her that when its time for your wedding let me feel proud as a mother,” she added.