The godMC released a new song titled “Rapper 101” and that has sparked some controversy as many believe M.anifest was lyrically shading some rappers with his punching bars.

Clearing the air, the “100%” rapper in an interview has mentioned that the song is not a diss track to Sarkodie. “I’ve heard the assertions that it’s a diss song but I don’t think that even the person they feel it’s targeted at will think it’s a diss. So that’s most important,” he said on Citi FM.

Amidst the discussion the song has sparked online, Medikal out of the blues shared a tweet that says “The only time your music gets attention is when you diss Obidi, so if Obidi stop de do music you die be that”

Medikal’s tweet has seen over a thousand retweets so far, with M.anifans attacking him for indirectly jabbing M.dot. “This thing you tweet no need. Wey the one everybody figa you dey refer to saf, you no fit go bar for bar plus so abeg choq for your corner” a fan wrote.

