Black Sherif reveals where he gets his fashion sense from ;credits top seamstress mum

The musician mentioned that he was introduced to the fashion world at a young age through his mother's work.

He said she would often create fashionable outfits for him and even add unique styles to his school uniforms.

These early experiences sparked his interest in fashion and gave him the confidence to experiment with his look.

His distinctive fashion choices often push the boundaries of conventional style and have become a significant part of his identity as an artist.

He recently debuted an outfit for his "Kilos Milos" music video, which got many Ghanaians talking. The outfit left many social media users stunned.

Black Sherif continues his dominance, clinching Ghana's No. 1 spot on Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube concurrently for two weeks with his new single, "Kilos Milos."

The single, which debuted at number one barely 24 hours after its release across all Ghanaian music charts and broke onto other charts on the African continent, further solidifies his status as one of the most promising talents in African music.