Tension as Black Sherif references the elephant and umbrella in new song (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Black Sherif has caused tension and anticipation to soar after teasing a new song he is about to release.

The award-winning Ghanaian singer shared a video of himself singing and jamming to one of his unreleased songs. According to reports, Black Sherif is set to drop the song soon as his next single while fans eagerly await his next album.

Upon careful review of the lyrics of the song, it has become evident that Black Sherif has read the room and is aware of the political season in Ghana at the moment as the country heads to polls in December to elect a new president.

Black Sheriff
The electioneering period has also drawn attention to the economic crisis Ghanaians have been facing due to negligent, selfish, and incompetent politicians occupying roles in the government.

Skillfully addressing this in his new song, Black Sherif referenced the elephant and umbrella, which are the emblems of the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress - the most popular political parties in Ghana.

Ghanaian YouTuber, Magraheb, broke down the lyrics of the song according to his understanding, while fans await the release of the track titled KilosMilos. Watch the video below, and share with us what you think as well.

Black Sherif has been in album mode, making it obvious that he is about to drop a new project. The BET award-winning musician, who has now nicknamed himself 'Iron Boy' on social media, previously released 'Shut Up' three weeks ago.

With the new song on the horizon, fans are confident that Black Sherif is done cooking and is now in serving mode.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

