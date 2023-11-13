ADVERTISEMENT
Black Sherif’s Latest single, ‘OH NO’ tops Shazam chart in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif latest single, titled ‘OH NO', which was released on November 9, 2023, is currently the number most Shazam song in Ghana.

Black Sherif
Black Sherif

The groundbreaking artiste has once again exerted his dominance within the ever-growing African music scene with his new single, 'OH NO' which is barely a week old and already topping charts and enjoying massive radio spins.

The 21-year-old is currently also number 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana chart.

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif
BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

‘OH NO', a Highlife, Soul and Drill infused anthem produced by his in-house producer and long-time collaborator; Samsney, with additional production by Joker Nharnah, details the rapper’s resilience in navigating through the cold storms of adversity while still staying true to his art.

The song’s resounding chorus finds the ‘BET International Flow’ winner reaffirming his decision to keep working while staying true to who he is and never switching up.

Detailing the inspiration behind ‘OH NO’, the singer reiterated, “it feels like me standing at the edge of an open-pit but I know the resultant effect of the very next step at that moment in time.

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif
BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

I chose to live my life devoid of any fear of falling into the pit. There are voices around and within; pushing me. Either to direct my next step away from the pit or have me fall into this deep abyss.

“Oh No”, is a reaffirmation to my destiny and my calling. It’s me defining who I am, what I have believed in and basking in the work I have put in thus far”.

Black Sherif began the year with the release of a double single project dubbed, ‘Take Care of Yourself Blacko’-- a dulcet self-care affirmation songs which preaches healing and taking time to reflect on his journey.

BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif
BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif BET award-winning artiste Black Sherif Pulse Ghana

Since last year’s release of his debut album, The Villain I Never Was, Black Sherif has solidified his place as one of Africa’s most powerful creative voices and amassed massive global streaming numbers, which made him the most streamed Ghanaian artist of 2022 on Spotify and the most streamed Ghanaian artist of all time on popular African streaming platform Boomplay.

Black Sherif has reached these pinnacles in record time—being an integral part of the new sound emanating from Africa.

