Boycott BBN if Pere gets dropped; Delay expresses anger over Biggie's twist

Another housemate, Angel Smith, a 21-year-old creative whose mother is half Ghanaian, was also fake evicted to join Pere. According to Big Brother, she is to play the game with Pere. The loser of the game will be evicted from the show.

Pulse Nigeria

However, viewers of the show argue that the move is unfair to Pere because he was ahead of Angel with more votes that should guarantee him a spot among the top finalists without having to play any game with Angel.

Big Brother's decision has since caused an uproar on social media. Delay adding her voice said "retweet for #BBNaija to be boycotted if Pere is dropped @BBNaija" she wrote. Her tweet has since gathered over two thousand retweets and almost four thousand likes.

In another tweet, she said "is Angel better than the other housemates? Why is she going to compete with Pere when she had the least votes amongst the two. Rubbish, this isn’t fair at all @BBNaija #BBNaija".