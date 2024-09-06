Brain Jotter; Popular skit creator joins Happy Town Project women in Makola

It's a unique collaboration in the making. The renowned Nigerian skit creator, Brain Jotter, is teaming up with the Ghanaian market women, known for their globally popular funny videos.

Brain Jotter, on the other hand, broke the internet in Nigeria a few weeks ago after his "Gwo Gwo Ngwo" dance video went viral and became a national trend on social media.

Ghanaian actor General Ntatia and the dancer behind the formation of the Happy Town Project were all present in the behind-the-scenes video captured by social media. The video has left fans eager to see what they are cooking.

This is not the first time the Happy Town Project women have caught the attention of Nigerian superstars.

In 2023, Nigerian musician, Burna Boy awed by the performance of the Makola Market women to his song ‘City Boys’, has put up a billboard at Makola in Accra, as a gesture of appreciation for their participation in the challenge.

This heartfelt gesture was inspired by a viral TikTok video created by Official Starter, a Ghanaian dancer known for his "Happy Town Project."

In the viral video, the excited women joined the 'City Boy' challenge by the Nigerian singer. The video was first shared by famous Ghanaian dancer Official Starter, who is also widely known for his viral videos with the market women dancers.

