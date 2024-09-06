ADVERTISEMENT
Brain Jotter; Popular skit creator joins Happy Town Project women in Makola

Selorm Tali

The Ghanaian market women in Makola, famous for their viral dancing videos, have received a new member from Nigeria.

From videos that have surfaced online, popular Nigerian skit creator Chukwuebuka Amuzie, known as Brain Jotter, has been spotted hanging out with the Ghanaian market women in Makola, who form the Happy Town Project.

It's a unique collaboration in the making. The renowned Nigerian skit creator, Brain Jotter, is teaming up with the Ghanaian market women, known for their globally popular funny videos.

Brain Jotter, on the other hand, broke the internet in Nigeria a few weeks ago after his "Gwo Gwo Ngwo" dance video went viral and became a national trend on social media.

This is not the first time the Happy Town Project women have caught the attention of Nigerian superstars.

In 2023, Nigerian musician, Burna Boy awed by the performance of the Makola Market women to his song ‘City Boys’, has put up a billboard at Makola in Accra, as a gesture of appreciation for their participation in the challenge.

This heartfelt gesture was inspired by a viral TikTok video created by Official Starter, a Ghanaian dancer known for his "Happy Town Project."

In the viral video, the excited women joined the 'City Boy' challenge by the Nigerian singer. The video was first shared by famous Ghanaian dancer Official Starter, who is also widely known for his viral videos with the market women dancers.

Touched by their spirit, Burna Boy decided to show appreciation by adorning the Makola billboard with their images.

