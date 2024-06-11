According to the Metro TV presenter, who seems to consider Kudus and his club not to be of high quality, he only plays for the Black Stars because the national team lacks the quality it was once known for.

She tweeted in Twi: "Black Stars na ayɛfo nti, nka West Ham player bɛdidi fans atem?" which translates to "It's because the Black Stars have become subpar that a West Ham player can insult fans."

Bridget Otoo mercilessly goes off on Kudus for insulting fans, drags West Ham to gutters Pulse Ghana

In another post she said "2024 West Ham player dey insult fans who criticized him…. Where’s the God of ESSIEN AT CHELSEA AND MADRID GOD OF MILAN’s MUNTARI God of Sammy Kufour’s Bayern God of Juventus’s Stephen Appiah! Even Kevin Boateng wont do that! Black stars Na ay3do nti a!".

The West Ham United star experienced a challenging match against the Eagles in Bamako and faced similar difficulties when Ghana played against CAR in Kumasi on Monday.

Despite not being at his peak performance, the 23-year-old managed to assist Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal, helping Otto Addo’s team achieve a 4-3 victory over the Wild Beasts.

During the game, some Ghanaian fans on social media criticised Kudus, accusing him of holding on to the ball for too long.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) named Wan Prince posted: "Mohammed Kudus needs to be spoken to; what kind of selfishness and unnecessary ball control is that?"

Another X user, named Steeze, called Kudus out, saying: "You people need to tell Kudus the truth. He's not Messi, nor is he Ronaldo. He should stop doing too much and release the ball quickly."

However, the former Ajax midfielder told him to shut up. Using abbreviated language, Kudus wrote: “Masa stfu!!!!!”

Since making his international debut in 2019, Kudus has been a key player for the Black Stars. He has scored 11 goals in 33 matches for Ghana.