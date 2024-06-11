‘Shut the fu*k up!’ – Kudus hits back at social media critic over Black Stars performance

The West Ham United star endured a frustrating outing against the Eagles in Bamako and once again struggled when Ghana hosted CAR in Kumasi on Monday.

Despite not being at his best, the 23-year-old still assisted Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal as Otto Addo’s side secured a 4-3 win against the Wild Beasts.

While the game was ongoing, some Ghanaian fans on social media criticised Kudus, suggesting he was holding on to the ball for too long.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) called Wan Prince posted: “Mohammed Kudus needs to be talked to, what kind of selfishness and unnecessary ball control is that?”

The said post found its way to Kudus’ feed and he replied by telling the critic to “Come and talk to me yourself.”

Another X user by the name Steeze called Kudus out, saying: “You people for talk Kudus the truth. He's not Messi, neither is he Ronaldo. He should stop doing too much and release the ball quickly.”

In response, however, the former Ajax midfielder told him to shut up. Using abbreviated language, Kudus wrote: “Masa stfu!!!!!”