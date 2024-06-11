‘Shut the fu*k up!’ – Kudus hits back at social media critic over Black Stars performance

Kudus started Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) as the Black Stars won both matches.
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus was involved in a heated exchange on social media which ended with the footballer telling a critic to “shut the fu*k up!”
The West Ham United star endured a frustrating outing against the Eagles in Bamako and once again struggled when Ghana hosted CAR in Kumasi on Monday.
Despite not being at his best, the 23-year-old still assisted Abdul Fatawu Issahaku’s goal as Otto Addo’s side secured a 4-3 win against the Wild Beasts.
While the game was ongoing, some Ghanaian fans on social media criticised Kudus, suggesting he was holding on to the ball for too long.
A fan on X (formerly Twitter) called Wan Prince posted: “Mohammed Kudus needs to be talked to, what kind of selfishness and unnecessary ball control is that?”
The said post found its way to Kudus’ feed and he replied by telling the critic to “Come and talk to me yourself.”
Another X user by the name Steeze called Kudus out, saying: “You people for talk Kudus the truth. He's not Messi, neither is he Ronaldo. He should stop doing too much and release the ball quickly.”
In response, however, the former Ajax midfielder told him to shut up. Using abbreviated language, Kudus wrote: “Masa stfu!!!!!”
Kudus has been the poster boy for the Black Stars since making his international debut in 2019. He has scored 11 goals in 33 matches for Ghana.