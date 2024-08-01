Cardi B files for divorce from Offset again amidst fresh cheating allegations

The Bodak Yellow rapper submitted the filing on Wednesday, August 1, 2024 seeking primary custody of their two children. Sources close to the couple reveal that while recent cheating rumours have surfaced, they are not the sole reason behind the decision.

Cardi B and Offset's love story has been a whirlwind from the start. The duo secretly tied the knot in 2017, only to publicly confirm their marriage months later. The following year, they welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018. However, their relationship has been marred by allegations of infidelity, leading to Cardi's first divorce filing in September 2020, which she later retracted.

Despite their efforts to keep the marriage afloat, including public apologies and lavish gifts, it seems the couple couldn't overcome their differences. In recent interviews, Cardi has expressed the challenges of balancing her career and family life, hinting at the strain it put on their relationship.

The latest filing indicates a more definitive stance from Cardi, who appears ready to focus on her children and career. While the couple has reconciled in the past, insiders suggest this time might be different, as Cardi is reportedly not considering a reunion.

Fans and followers are left speculating about the future of the couple, who have been one of hip-hop's most talked-about pairs. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on Cardi and Offset to see how they navigate this new chapter in their lives.