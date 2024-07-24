Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.With a Master of Arts in English Literature from the University of Lagos, Dennis has been a dedicated journalist since 2017. His expertise spans across tech, media, style, digital culture, and pop culture.Before joining Pulse, Dennis honed his skills at BellaNaija and the Guardian, where he developed a strong foundation in multimedia journalism. He manages the "Afro Adulting" newsletter, providing insights and updates on contemporary lifestyle and entertainment topics. His extensive experience and nuanced understanding of the evolving digital landscape make him a significant contributor to Pulse Nigeria's editorial team.61