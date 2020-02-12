According to Shatta Wale, Charterhouse, the outfit behind the VGMAs awards, is a scam house with people who are frauding Ghanaians with the awards scheme. The dancehall act’s rants stem from the ban the VGMAs board placed on him for causing chaos at last year’s show.

During a live Facebook session today, 12th February, Shatta Wale mentioned that Charterhouse’s ban on him is unfair to his brand because he doesn’t know the wrong thing he has done to be treated as such. “What at all wey I do? Like I cause bushfire, like I throw bomb, Shatta be coronavirus … nkwasiam ben nono?” fumed.

Shatta Wale during his long rant spat on the awards scheme saying that it has never added anything to his life. He also disclosed that Charterhouse approached him and begged him to be part of the awards after he was banned years ago. “Make them no do like them dey control we o, we go fit government close down charterhouse,” he said.

Hear more from him in the video below.