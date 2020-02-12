Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy were banned from the awards scheme last year over their clash on stage which saw the latter pulling a gun out, disrupting the show and leading to their arrest. According to the Shatta Wale, the VGMAs ban on him is irritating because it lacks any sound rationale behind it.

He explained that even though political parties cause violence during elections, the electoral commission does not ban any party from contesting in the general elections. Shatta Wale added that the tag on that he has been banned will also soil his reputation outside Ghana, meanwhile, he doesn’t know what he has done wrong.

Shatta Wale warned the VGMAs organizers that his Shatta Movement is equally angry and if Charterhouse does not take care, they will make the whole scheme chaotic or may even get the government to shut down Charterhouse. Before his rant, Shatta Wale premiered a new diss song he has recorded for the VGMAs organizers, describing them as scammers.

Hear it in the video below.