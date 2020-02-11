Cardi B visited Ghana in December last year and though her less than 48hrs stay in the country was marred by her ‘meet and greet’ brouhaha, one of the few things she picked from the West African country is the name, Shatta Wale.

After the rapper's visit to Ghana, she followed Shatta Wale, Kwesi Arthur, Efia Odo and Rosemond Brown’s fan page. Cardi is keeping her love real more than just following these Ghanaians because she has reacted to a post by Shatta Wale.

The “Gringo” singer shared a viral video of someone dancing to his “Borjor” song, and the Grammy award-winning rapper, who has over 59 million followers on Instagram with many dying for her attention, made time to drop a comment on Shatta’s post. “He killin it”, she wrote.

Cardi B shows Shatta Wale on Instagram

See Shatta Wale’s post which Shatta Wale’s post below.