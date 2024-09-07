Clubs will operate in the afternoons - Rex Omar backs NDC's 24 - hour economy

Omar pointed out the advantages of facilities such as clubs, casinos, and restaurants being open 24/7, drawing comparisons to countries like South Africa, Switzerland, and the UK, where similar systems are already in place.
Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Rex Omar has voiced his support for the 24-hour economy policy proposed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama, which would see clubs and other hospitality venues operating round the clock. In an interview with Michachu TV, Rex Omar commended the initiative, stating that it demonstrates Mahama’s progressive thinking, unlike Vice President Dr. Bawumia, whom he described as having an outdated mindset.
"Ghanaians have heard of afternoon jams, haven’t they? Being able to go to the club in the afternoon is part of the 24-hour economy," he remarked, adding that the policy would offer greater convenience for those working night shifts or anyone wanting to relax during unconventional hours.
He stressed that the policy is not solely about entertainment but about ensuring access to services and facilities at any time, making it easier for people to balance work and leisure.
"It’s about being able to access certain facilities at any time of day. That’s the essence of the 24-hour economy," Omar explained.
John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy, introduced during the NDC's manifesto launch in Winneba, pledges to revolutionise the hospitality sector by allowing nightclubs, restaurants, and hotels to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
While the proposal has sparked debate on social media, Rex Omar remains a strong advocate, praising Mahama for his innovative approach to fostering economic growth.