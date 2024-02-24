24-hour economy, a positive influence on Ghanaians - Mahama

The 24-hour economy policy is a strategic initiative that seeks to extend business operating hours beyond the traditional framework, creating a more flexible and productive economic landscape.

Mahama made these remarks when he addressed the party’s national policy dialogue held between February 22 and February 23 at the Peduase Lodge in the Eastern Region.

“The 24-hour economy remains the surest way to achieve significant economic expansion, boost productivity, meet demand, curb unbridled imports and their attendant adverse effects on our economy, currency and, above all, generate well-paying jobs for the millions of people without employment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He remarked that the 24-hour economy has offered hope to the increasingly “restless and despondent population.”

“In particular, the 24-hour economy policy has found resonance with most Ghanaians, especially the youth, as confirmed by both data-based and anecdotal evidence. This policy has offered hope to our increasingly restless and despondent population that the half measures and mismanagement they see under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, which has plunged us into suffering, will soon give way to more prudent and forward-looking programs,” he stated.

He added “I am encouraged by the positive feedback and input we continue to receive on the proposal from our compatriots in organized labor, academia, business, and industry. This fits in perfectly with the consultative approach informing our policy formulation. I can reveal the completion of a policy/strategy document on the proposal, which we will soon share with the people of Ghana.

“We remain determined to build the Ghana we want, together with all Ghanaians, to collectively reap the outcomes for our shared prosperity. This policy dialogue is further proof of our desire to subject our policy proposals to scrutiny and synthesize various views to enable us to refine and fine-tune them to meet the expectations of our dear people.”