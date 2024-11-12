CNN's Larry Madowo laments Ghana’s weak cedi against US dollar: ‘GHS100 is just $6

In a recent post on X(formerly Twitter), Madowo expressed concern over the cedi's weak value, pointing out that GHS100 now equates to just $6 in the international market.
CNN International Correspondent Larry Madowo, who is currently in Ghana, has highlighted the growing impact of Ghana's depreciating cedi, using social media to illustrate just how far the local currency has fallen against the US dollar.
The Kenyan journalist, known for his detailed reporting on Africa’s economic issues, shared his views in a tweet that has since sparked conversations across Ghana and beyond.
'My first time ever in Ghana in 2011, the cedi was about 1:1 to the US dollar. Today, 100 cedis is just $6", he tweeted.
Larry Madowo couldn't hide his excitement for Kumasi International Airport
In another video, Larry Madowo has praised the Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi, describing it as one of the nicest regional airports in Africa.
Larry Madowo, a Kenyan national, couldn’t hide his excitement over how aesthetically pleasing the airport’s interior was, especially given that it is a domestic airport.
One of the things Larry expressed his admiration for was the natural light that floods the terminal, which he claimed is not something typically seen in other regional airports across the continent.
“This is one of the nicest airports I’ve seen in Africa. Kumasi, y’all are doing the thing.
“...One of my favorite features actually is how much natural light you get in this airport. Many regional airports on the continent are not great,” he posted on his X account on November 10, 2024.
Reactions to Larry Madowo's cedi post
Evestarlovee said "The funny thing is that Ghana re-denominated its currency in 2007 by removing four Zeros, reducing the 10,000 cedis figure to 1 cedi, 5000 cedi to 50 pesewas. That's how 1 cedi became 1 dollar. Unknowingly to People, Ghana Currency has four hidden Zeros. It is just like Nigeria removing three Zeros from Naira and 1000 Naira will become 1 Naira and 500 will become 50 kobo. It won't change the value. It will only change the figures, and that's what is happening to Ghana currency."