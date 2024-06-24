ADVERTISEMENT
New terminal at Prempeh I International Airport to start operations from July 1

Evans Annang

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has announced that the new terminal building at Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi will commence operations on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Prempeh I Airport
In a statement issued on Monday, GACL detailed that a series of subsystem simulations and two full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems will be conducted between June 25 and June 30, 2024.

These simulations aim to ensure that all systems, equipment, and staff are fully prepared for a seamless transition from the old terminal to the new facility.

To facilitate the operational transition, GACL has scheduled three live flights from the new terminal between June 28 and June 30, 2024.

Africa World Airlines and Passion Air have been advised to inform passengers of the arrangement for these dates.

"The new terminal boasts numerous features, including the capacity to handle 800,000 passengers annually, process 200 passengers per hour, two passenger boarding bridges, a Presidential lounge, three additional lounges, four boarding gates, four self-service check-in kiosks, nine check-in desks, sixteen immigration booths, airline and staff offices, a large commercial retail area, a currency declaration office, a Forex bureau, a visa-on-arrival facility, an automated car park, a multipurpose faith room, a dedicated area for unaccompanied minors, modern baggage handling systems, and a medical facility", the statement said.

Kwaku Ofori Asiamah Transport Minister
GACL reiterated its commitment to providing world-class airport facilities and services, aiming to position Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in West Africa.

The historic commissioning ceremony, held on May 10, was attended by traditional leaders, government officials, and members of the New Patriotic Party.

The opening of the airport marks a significant milestone for the Ashanti Region and the northern part of Ghana, as residents will no longer need to travel to Accra to board international flights. The upgraded facility, formerly known as the Kumasi International Airport, is set to revolutionize air travel in the region.

The project, which began its second phase in May 2018 and was completed in 24 months, includes a new terminal building, parking areas, VVIP and VIP lounges, restaurants, commercial areas, boarding gates, and a power station for 66 million Euros.

