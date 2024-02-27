SONA 2024: Kumasi International Airport redevelopment to be completed in May

With the airport project reaching a remarkable 98% completion rate, President Akufo-Addo emphasized its strategic importance in bolstering regional connectivity, tourism, and trade not only in the Ashanti Region but also across Ghana and beyond.

The government's steadfast commitment to finalizing this project underscores its vision to position the nation as a leader in aviation excellence on the African continent.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in government projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

''In March 2024, the government will launch a Performance Tracker, offering comprehensive details on all projects initiated since the NPP assumed power. This digital platform will empower citizens to monitor project progress, locations, and statuses in real-time, directly from their phones.''

Describing the Performance Tracker as a tool for accountability, President Akufo-Addo emphasized its role in curbing misinformation and ensuring the efficient utilization of public funds. Under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who spearheaded Ghana's digitalization efforts, this initiative aims to democratize access to information, enabling citizens to actively engage in governance processes.

The Performance Tracker will provide transparency across various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, water, sanitation, and more. Citizens will have the ability to verify the status of roads, schools, hospitals, bridges, and other government projects, eliminating the dissemination of false information and enhancing public trust.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to digital transformation and citizen-centric governance.