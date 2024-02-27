ADVERTISEMENT
SONA 2024: Kumasi International Airport redevelopment to be completed in May

Evans Effah

President Akufo-Addo, in his State of the Nation Address delivered on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, unveiled significant developments regarding infrastructure and accountability measures in Ghana.

Kumasi International Airport redevelopment nears completion.

Among the highlights was the imminent completion of the Kumasi International Airport redevelopment project, set to be fully operationalized by May this year.

With the airport project reaching a remarkable 98% completion rate, President Akufo-Addo emphasized its strategic importance in bolstering regional connectivity, tourism, and trade not only in the Ashanti Region but also across Ghana and beyond.

The government's steadfast commitment to finalizing this project underscores its vision to position the nation as a leader in aviation excellence on the African continent.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in government projects.

''In March 2024, the government will launch a Performance Tracker, offering comprehensive details on all projects initiated since the NPP assumed power. This digital platform will empower citizens to monitor project progress, locations, and statuses in real-time, directly from their phones.''

Describing the Performance Tracker as a tool for accountability, President Akufo-Addo emphasized its role in curbing misinformation and ensuring the efficient utilization of public funds. Under the leadership of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who spearheaded Ghana's digitalization efforts, this initiative aims to democratize access to information, enabling citizens to actively engage in governance processes.

The Performance Tracker will provide transparency across various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, water, sanitation, and more. Citizens will have the ability to verify the status of roads, schools, hospitals, bridges, and other government projects, eliminating the dissemination of false information and enhancing public trust.

President Akufo-Addo concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to digital transformation and citizen-centric governance.

The launch of the Performance Tracker will be a significant step towards fostering transparency, accountability, and inclusive development in Ghana's socio-economic landscape.

