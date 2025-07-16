Rapper Awal blames troubled music career on Sarkodie: ‘I need support’

Rising Ghanaian rapper Awal Mohammed has candidly revealed that he feels sidelined within the music industry, attributing his struggles to a widely held perception that he has issues with Sarkodie.
In an interview on Hitz FM, the young artiste expressed his frustration, stating:
Most people think I have a problem with Sarkodie, and that also affects me
He explained that this belief has created barriers, making it difficult for him to secure collaborations or gain support from influential players in the industry.
Awal, who first gained national recognition through talent competitions and was once mentored by Sarkodie, said personal relationships in the industry have changed since his rise.
He mentioned rapper Kofi Mole as one such example, noting that while they were once close, things are now different.
Awal shared:
I chased Kofi Mole with some songs but I didn’t get any response from him
Despite the disappointments, Awal remains optimistic. He made a heartfelt appeal to Ghanaians, the media, and fellow artistes to support his craft.
He said:
All I want is the support I need to keep going
Awal’s statement adds to ongoing conversations about the challenges faced by emerging talents and how industry perceptions can limit opportunities for growth.
