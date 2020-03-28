The former MUSIGA President, who is now eyeing a seat in Ghana’s parliament, confirmed that his father tested positive for Coronavirus. However, Obour is being hit with a myriad of backlash for not disclosing his father’s travel history on time, which could have hinted health workers that he was infected with the novel virus.

Announcing his father’s death, Obour wrote, “with sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father. Nana returned from the UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return, he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.”

READ ALSO: No need to appoint anyone as coronavirus education ambassador - Jackie Appiah tells why

Tackling reports of his negligence of exposing his father’s condition to health workers who treated him, Obour in a Press Statement recounted how his family was treating his father for malaria but his condition got worse and they have to rush him to the Ridge Hospital, where he passed on before they were informed he had Coronavirus.

Read his full statement below.

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father. Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.

We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria. We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did.

On thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.

The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results.

Late this afternoon , the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening. It is very tough for us as a family, as he was the best father anyone could wish for.

Thanks for the numerous wishes of condolence we are receiving from you all. We shall keep you all posted, as the family gets together to plan and give our dear father a befitting passage, according to the dictates of the current situation.

Meanwhile, let’s all remember to adhere to the safety directives outlined by the President of the Republic of Ghana. May the almighty God protect us all.

Bice Obour Osei Kuffour (Obour).