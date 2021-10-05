Court adjourns case as new charges have been filed against Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah with his two boys, namely Bright Berchie and Mensah Ofori,has been on trial for about three weeks after they created and circulated multiple videos containing alleged threats, brandishing of a weapon as well as assault on some police personnel.

The pastor and his two boys were granted bail to the tune of GHS 200,000 last week with two sureties each.

In a report by citinewsroom.com, the prosecutor explains that there was the need for the cases to be separated for expeditious trial and amendment of the charges. Accordingly, the case has been adjourned to November 10, 2021.

"The three have pleaded not guilty to the new charges with the court granting Reverend Owusu Bempah a self-recognizance bail to the tune of GHS 100,000, while the two others have been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 each with two sureties," the website reported.

The controversial man of God has also been granted GHS 400,000 bail in the other case he and Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, were charged for. There were charged for causing harm and unlawful damage to a police vehicle.