Daddy Lumba: All you need to know about Ghana's Highlife GOAT who just turned 60

Daddy Lumba turned 60 yesterday and marked it with an intimate show with his hardcore fans at a venue in Accra. Famous faces like Serwaa Amihere, Nana Tornado, and others were present to celebrate with him.

Known for his versatility and dynamic presence, Daddy Lumba's contribution to the music industry, particularly Highlife, has left an indelible mark, shaping the genre and inspiring many. This article delves into Daddy Lumba's journey — from his rise to fame, notable albums, and controversies to the enduring legacy that makes him a beloved music legend worth celebrating..

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Lumba's Early Life and Musical Beginnings

Born on 29 September 1964 in Nsuta Amangoase, in the Ashanti Region, Daddy Lumba discovered his passion for music at a young age. In an interview, he recalled how music was always part of his life: “Growing up, my mother used to sing a lot, and I found myself falling in love with melodies and the beauty of storytelling through music.” His upbringing laid the foundation for a music career that blossomed into a lifelong passion.

Daddy Lumba’s father, Owoahene Kwadwo Fosu, was a teacher who passed away when Lumba was just a child. His mother, Comfort Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Saah, was also a teacher. She died in 2001 in Kumasi, and her passing was a devastating blow to Lumba, as she was literally everything to him.

Many of Daddy Lumba's songs, including ‘Anidasoɔ Wɔhɔ Ma Obiara,’ ‘Ohia Asɛm,’ ‘Ɛmmere Pa Bɛba,’ and ‘Agya Bi Wua Agya Bi Tease’ were dedicated to her memory.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Lumba's music career began at the age of 16. He led the Juaben Senior High School choir from 1983 to 1984, during which time Christabel was the music teacher, and he completed his studies in 1985. While at Juaben SHS, Lumba formed the Lumba Brothers group with his friends Yaw and Kwabena and his girlfriend, Theresa Abebrese.

After completing school, with the support of his girlfriend Theresa, Lumba travelled to Germany in search of greener pastures.

In Germany, he met Ernest Nana Acheampong. At that time, Nana had already formed a group called Talking Dreams with a White man. The only music Lumba was familiar with was gospel, and he credited Nana Acheampong for introducing him to highlife music.

Daddy-Lumba-and-Nana-Acheampong- Pulse Ghana

In 1989, Daddy Lumba broke into the Ghanaian music scene with his debut album, “Yereye Aka Akwantuo Mu,” in collaboration with Nana Acheampong as part of the Lumba Brothers. Reflecting on this turning point, he said, “That album was the beginning of my dream coming true; I felt the world was finally listening to my story.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lumba Brothers set a new standard for highlife music, and their success paved the way for Lumba's solo career. He would go on to release numerous hits and establish himself as a highlife icon.

Daddy Lumba's Discography: A Rich Catalogue of Hits

Daddy Lumba has over 30 albums in his discography, each showcasing his evolving sound while staying true to highlife. Some notable albums include:

“Theresa” (1990) – A tribute to his mother, which marked his debut as a solo artist. On this, Lumba shared, “My mother was my first muse; this album was my way of showing gratitude to her.”

“Aben Wɔ Ha” (1998) – One of the defining albums of his career, where he experimented with blending highlife and danceable beats. Lumba described it as “the album that pushed the boundaries of what highlife could be.”

“Poison” (2001) – A fan favourite known for its catchy rhythms. Daddy Lumba called this album “a reminder that music could be fun, relatable, and still carry a powerful message.”

“Tokrom” (2016) – A modern take on highlife with a mature touch. “Tokrom was about going back to my roots while still being true to myself and my growth as a musician,” he explained.

Daddy Lumba has released 33 albums in total. He teased his 34th album, Nnipa Fon Na Ɛka Nsɛm Fon, which is believed to be in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daddy Lumba’s Musical Style and Impact

Daddy Lumba's music seamlessly blends traditional highlife and contemporary sounds, exploring themes from love to social issues. He often said, “Highlife music is not just about entertainment; it's about teaching, bringing joy, and offering solace.”

His ability to adapt and innovate within the genre has cemented his status as a musical pioneer. Lumba's music connects with young and old audiences with memorable melodies and relatable lyrics.

Daddy Lumba's Family and Personal Life

ADVERTISEMENT

While Daddy Lumba keeps much of his personal life private, his commitment to family is evident. The singer is reported to have 7 children—four with his ex-wife, Maame Akosua Serwaa, and three with his current wife Maame Broni.

Daddy Lumba's Controversies

Daddy Lumba has faced controversies that have occasionally overshadowed his music. One of the most notable was his public fallout with Nana Acheampong, ending their partnership as the Lumba Brothers. His sensual lyrics and performances have also drawn criticism over the years.

In 2018, he faced a legal challenge when a man who claimed to be his manager accused him of defrauding him of money meant for a musical project. Although the case was settled, Lumba's career has not been without its share of hurdles.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

He also controversially disassociated himself from the Anokye Supremo, who initially styled himself as Daddy Lumba Junior by mimicking music and his way of life, a claim Anokye Supremo denied, stating that he was innately born with all the features of Daddy Lumba.

Awards and Accolades

On 18 August 2018, Daddy Lumba was honoured with the "Icon/Legend of Entertainment" award at the Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Award).

Over the years, he has received several awards, including:

2000 Ghana Music Awards : Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year

: Artist of the Year, Best Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year 2003 Ghana Music Awards: Contemporary Highlife Artist, Contemporary Highlife Song, Contemporary Highlife Album

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also received international recognition for promoting highlife music beyond Ghana’s borders.

Daddy Lumba’s journey as a musician involves resilience, evolution, and unwavering passion for highlife music. His ability to connect with generations through relatable lyrics, melodies, and rich discography has solidified his legendary status.