Nana Acheampong finally breaks silence on rumoured beef with Daddy Lumba

Selorm Tali

Nana Acheampong surprisingly says there was never any hostility or what many call 'beef' between him and his 'brother' Daddy Lumba.

Daddy-Lumba-and-Nana-Acheampong-

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM's Ayekoo Ayekoo show on Monday, April 22, 2024, he addressed the perception that their rumoured feud was one of the first or even the most significant clashes between Ghanaian music legends.

"It might appear as though we initiated this trend of musical rivalries, but my brother and I, despite what people say, harboured no ill will towards each other. There was never any issue between us," he explained.

Pulse Ghana

He went on to clarify, "What actually happened was a natural parting of ways after collaborating in music for a while. People speculated it was due to money or relationships."

"The disappointment stemmed from fans who had admired us as a duo of young, talented musicians. Our split was a significant event for them," he added.

Nana Acheampong likened the rift between their fans to the intense rivalry between football clubs Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, both vying for a single trophy.

ece-auto-gen

He emphasized that any conflict was primarily among the fans, stating, "Neither he nor I ever publicly accused the other."

Recalling the division among fans, he noted, "They formed two camps: 'Nana Acheampong Football Club' and 'Daddy Lumba Football Club,' engaging in disputes. Yet, my brother and I held no grudge against each other."

Denying that they also recorded beef songs for each other, he said "We didn't engage in the modern practice of exchanging verbal jabs. Our music was simply a reflection of life."

Nana Acheampong emphasized "In my view, those songs weren't aimed at me. I don't claim ownership of them, and vice versa. They were simply released to entertain our fans."

He reiterated that he never recorded or released a diss track, stating that his music only reflected life experiences.

ece-auto-gen

In the 1980s, before pursuing solo careers, Nana Acheampong and Daddy Lumba formed the Highlife duo known as the Lumba Brothers. They initially met in Germany and performed in line with the Burger Highlife tradition.

Daddy Lumba once expressed gratitude to Nana Acheampong, acknowledging, "He played a significant role in my music career. I owe him a lot."

Pulse Ghana

This tribute came during Daddy Lumba's performance at The Legends Night program at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in January 2023. Their emotional reunion on stage that night marked a significant moment after years of legendary tension.

Their first LP, 'Yɛɛyɛ Aka Akwantuo Mu' (Stranded Abroad), originally planned for release in 1986 but actualized in 1989, was executive produced by Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa.

