According to Tundeednut, the Unavailable crooner spoiled his wife with luxury bags worth over N100m as a welcome home gift.
Davido surprises Chioma with bags worth over GH¢1,533,600 as a 'push gift'
David Adeleke aka Davido welcomed his wife Chioma back home in style after recently having their twins in the US.
In photos shared by the blogger, three bags from different designer brands were sighted, propped up with two teddies with blue and pink ribbons symbolising their twins are a boy and girl. Beautiful balloons, ribbons, flowers, and lights adorned the set-up.
The couple welcomed another bundle of joy after losing their son, Ifeanyi last year.
Davido first fueled the rumors after he hinted at his wife becoming ‘Mama Ibeji’ (mother of twins) in his song titled ‘In The Garden’, which features Morravey.
To add to it, the singer had tweeted that the week of his twins’ birth would be his best so far.
The news was finally confirmed after a video of Davido and Chioma with their twins leaving the hospital surfaced online.
Making his first statement on his twins’ birth, the music star, during an interview, revealed how he and Chioma found out about the news, which left them shaking.
Describing it as crazy, he noted how his twins were born the same month his late son, Ifeanyi was born.
