Most pastors use crowd-pulling charms from Nigeria – Owusu Asiamah warns Ghanaians

Brother Dr Dan Owusu Asiamah of the Takoradi Church of Christ has issued a sobering warning to the Ghanaian public regarding the spiritual integrity of some contemporary religious leaders.

In a video circulating online that has sparked widespread discussion, the respected Owusu Asiamah has raised serious concerns about the sources of power behind certain ministries.

According to him, Ghanaians must be careful what they consume because some of these things they consume are from men of God who have visited Benin and Nigeria for powers to get members to attend their church.

In an X video, the man of God cautioned

“Be careful what you ingest; most of your ‘men of God’ have gone for ‘crowd-pulling’ charms in Benin and Nigeria.”

The veteran clergyman, known for his decades of ministry experience, cautioned believers to exercise discernment when engaging with spiritual demonstrations.

He emphasised that while these acquired powers may produce spectacular manifestations, they often serve as mere theatrics designed to exploit the faithful rather than demonstrate true divine power.

This warning comes amid growing concerns about the commercialisation of religion in Ghana and increasing reports of questionable practices within some charismatic ministries.

Dr Asiamah's message serves as both a spiritual alert and a call for believers to return to biblical standards of authentic ministry.

What must be done

To address the concerning rise of occult-influenced clergy, Ghana needs a multi-pronged approach.

First, churches must establish stronger accountability systems, including peer review boards and mandatory theological training for ministers.

Second, the government should enforce existing fraud laws against exploitative pastors while protecting legitimate religious freedom.

Third, public education campaigns should teach biblical discernment to help believers identify authentic spirituality.

Religious bodies, civil society and government must collaborate to create:

An inter-denominational watchdog committee

Transparent financial reporting requirements for churches