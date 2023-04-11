Delay lists her top 5 celebrity super dads who deserve all the praise as amazing fathers

In her latest edition of The Delay Show, she said although some celebrities flood social media with photos of their families which suggest they are caring and responsible fathers, their social media posts may not be a true reflection of their personality.
Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has chosen to celebrate some Ghanaian celebrities whom she has identified as amazing fathers.
Accordingly, Delay named Kwaw Kese, Sarkodie, Reggie Rockstone, Okyeame Kwame, and Abedi Pele as her top 5 amazing Ghanaian celebrity dads.
Speaking about her list, Delay said the five mentioned names are fathers she has observed for a while and knows they actually are supportive and responsible. “It’s not just about posting photographs on social media. It entails a lot,” she said.
Explaining what influenced her list, she detailed that “5th is Kwaw Kese. Beyond his ‘madness’, he’s a family man. He takes his children to school together with his wife. He’s shown he is a very responsible father who makes fatherhood attractive.
“4th is Sarkodie. He is famous but still has time for his family. Despite his busy schedule, he travels with his kids, especially his daughter, and takes good care of her. We’re proud of him,” Delay said.
Listing the third person on her list, she continued that “Reggie Rockstone is next. The history of Hiplife cannot be told within his input. Regardless of his level of fame, he prepares and sells waakye with his wife, and takes them to school; indeed, he is very active.
“2nd is Okyeame Kwame. I know Okyeame Kwame personally. He would take his children to school and bring them back home when they close. He assists them with assignments, is concerned about what they wear. He’s a very present father.
“Top on the list is Abedi Pele. I’d say he’s the best father in Ghana; he is my number one father. He is very hardworking. He is always there for his children even at his age. He shows up when his children are signing deals abroad. He has taken care of his children and now, the Black Stars is on their shoulders,” said Delay who was proud of the exhibition of love,” she said in the video below.
