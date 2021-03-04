The Radio presenter born Isaac De-Graft Danquah is known as the host of Happy FM’s 'Ayekoo After Drive’ radio show which runs every weekday from 6 PM – 9 PM.

Close friends of the DJ who also doubles as a music promoter have been reacting to his death on social media. Kwame A Plus wrote "Oh DJ Adviser!!! RIP Bro. This is sad!!!"

A Plus' post annoucing DJ Advicer's death

Angel FM Sports Journalist Saddick Adams tweeted "Eiiiii Advicer" and added broken heart emojis.

Saddick Adam's tweet

Confirming the news on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty asked Dr Pounds "what is this that I am hearing about DJ Advicer?" and he responded, "I have been seeing it on social media too. Where this thing reach it and from those posting it, it is true".

The Day Break Hitz host then continued to report that "the information we are having indicates that one of our is gone. I've called his phone but no response".

The cause of DJ Advicer's death has not been communicated yet as tributes continue to pour in for the Happy FM radio presenter.