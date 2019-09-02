DJ Arafat passed away in a fatal motorcycle accident in August at the age of 33. He died at the main hospital in Abidjan with a fractured skull after his motorcycle collided with a car.

Even though most high-profile funerals are peaceful due to security protocols among other measures, DJ Arafat’s fans ruined his despite the heavy security presence at his funeral over the weekend in Abijan.

A viral video on social media appeared to show fans opening his coffin and undressing the late musician's body to check for tattoos in an effort to identify him.

The chaotic scenes followed rumours and disbelief that he had really died.

But the police were quick to make arrests.

According to a press statement by the Mayor of Abidjan, Vicente Tohbi Irie, 12 people have been arrested, adding that “investigations will continue for the arrest of all culprits and to locate the responsibilities at all levels.”

Describing the incident, the mayor’s office referred to it as a “desecration of the tomb” of the musician.

Law enforcement agencies resorted to using tear gas to manage the crowd who gathered at a private family ceremony which was held locally.

“We wanted to see the body of our idol before the tomb was sealed,” one unnamed fan told AFP.

Fans overwhelmed police officers securing the grave as dissatisfaction grew at being kept away from seeing the last remains of DJ Arafat.

They forcefully opened his grave and coffin before taking photos and videos of the corpse and subsequently posting on social media networks.

DJ Arafat’s music were well patronised in Francophone Africa and he was referred by many as the “King” of Coupe-decale (cut and run), an Ivorian form of dance music.

Known for hit songs such as “Dosabado”, “Kpangor”, “Zoropoto”, “Enfant Beni” and “Moto Moto”, DJ Arafat symbolised the flashy, well-dressed lifestyle associated with music and musicians.

Most of his songs feature fast percussion, deep bass and hip-hop style of vocals.