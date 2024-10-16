Burnt bodies from East Legon accident finally identified; they are both 12 years

The pastor’s son, reportedly 16 years old, has been captured by CCTV cameras recklessly speeding moments before the crash, which resulted in the deaths of two passengers, both girls, who were burned beyond recognition.

Following investigations, the Ghana Police Service released a statement disclosing that the identities of the victims who perished have been confirmed.

“The investigation further indicates that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle during the accident were rescued, and the other two, identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age, lost their lives,” the statement said, adding, “Two of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treated and discharged, while the third is still on admission receiving medical attention.”

According to the press release from the Ghana Police, Pastor Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, who are the parents of Erald Amoako, the 16-year-old driving the Jaguar car that reportedly caused the gory crash, have been arrested in connection with the accident.

“The parents of the 16-year-old suspect driver, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, are currently in custody assisting with the investigation,” the statement added.

