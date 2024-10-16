ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Burnt bodies from East Legon accident finally identified; they are both 12 years

Selorm Tali

The Ghana Police Service, after investigations, has finally confirmed the details of the victims involved in the East Legon fatal accident.

Burnt bodies from East Legon accident finally identified; they are both 12 years
Burnt bodies from East Legon accident finally identified; they are both 12 years

The heart-wrenching incident, which has attracted national attention, occurred on Saturday evening, October 12, 2024. Pastor Salifu Amoako’s son, Erald Amoako, was driving a Jaguar car when it collided with an Acura, instantly burst into flames.

Recommended articles

The pastor’s son, reportedly 16 years old, has been captured by CCTV cameras recklessly speeding moments before the crash, which resulted in the deaths of two passengers, both girls, who were burned beyond recognition.

Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding
Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pastor Salifu's 16-year son behind gory accident, footage shows him speeding Pulse Ghana

Following investigations, the Ghana Police Service released a statement disclosing that the identities of the victims who perished have been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The investigation further indicates that three of the five victims in the Acura vehicle during the accident were rescued, and the other two, identified as Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12 years of age, lost their lives,” the statement said, adding, “Two of the rescued victims, who sustained minor injuries, were treated and discharged, while the third is still on admission receiving medical attention.”

According to the press release from the Ghana Police, Pastor Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, who are the parents of Erald Amoako, the 16-year-old driving the Jaguar car that reportedly caused the gory crash, have been arrested in connection with the accident.

Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident
Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pastor Salifu Amoako and ex-wife arrested over their son's accident Pulse Ghana

“The parents of the 16-year-old suspect driver, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and Mouha Amoako, are currently in custody assisting with the investigation,” the statement added.

Social media users have since been sympathising with victims and their families in the X posts below.

ADVERTISEMENT
Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nana Romeo

Ban election prophecies - Nana Romeo urges IGP Dampare (VIDEO)

Regina Daniels and her Husband Ned Nwoko [instagram/Reginadaniels]

I wish we could celebrate you every day - Ned Nwoko celebrates Regina Daniels' birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Pope Skinny reflects on Shatta Wale’s influence and their fallen friendship

Nana Aba Anamoah

Bawumia’s solution to galamsey is the most practical one I’ve heard – Nana Aba